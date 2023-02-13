'Vo Khana Bhot Ache Banati Hai’: Shahid Afridi’s Old VIDEO On Women's Cricket Goes Viral | WATCH
The inaugural Women's Premier League is a huge step for women cricket in India. The player auction for the same will be held in Mumbai on Monday.
New Delhi: The Women's T20 World Cup is underway in South Africa these days and a brand new Women's Premier League is set to host it's player auction. These are two big events in terms of women's cricket but in between this an old comment of former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi is going viral in which he can be seen giving a harsh reaction when asked about women's cricket. During an interview when asked, what is your opinion about Peshawar having their own girls cricket team, Afridi ruthlessly replied,"Humare Khawateen ke hatho mein maza bohot zada hai, vo khana bohot accha bnati hai". (Women of our nation has taste in her hand, they cook really well. Here is the old video of Afridi:
This video is getting viral all over internet and twitterati's are brutally trolling Afridi for this statement. Here are few reactions:
Listen what Shahid Afridi thinks about Women's cricket:-#INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/eJ24DJF5J5Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddel_vohra) February 12, 2023
WOOOW AFTER THIS KIND OF CRITICISM AND STATEMENTS ALSO THEY PRODUCE SOME GEMS IN WOMEN'S TEAM..SO GREAT WOMEN'S FIGHTING SPIRIT..?HARDCORE IPL FAN ????? (@InkolluPavantej) February 12, 2023
Did you expect something different ?Sahil (@InsightEdge_) February 12, 2023
The inaugural Women's Premier League is a huge step for women cricket in India. The player auction for the same will be held in Mumbai on Monday. The upcoming auction will attract a lot of attention for the several players and there are high chances that players like India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, all-rounder Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, jemimah rodrigues will be a big buy.
Pitful pic.twitter.com/P5FUjuIgMCAditya (@deepakm15791885) February 12, 2023
Also Read
- Who is Mallika Sagar? The lady Who's Going To Be The Auctioneer Of Women's Premier League
- Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh Help India Pull Off A Stellar 7 Wicket Win Over Pakistan
- Dominant Aus Aim For Record-Extending Sixth Trophy, Harmanpreet's India To Chase Maiden Title
- Harmanpreet Kaur Shares Her Learnings From MS Dhoni And Sourav Ganguly
Also Read More News ›
