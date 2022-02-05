Antigua: VVS Laxman, who is the head coach of the National Cricket Academy, stated the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) needs to be complimented after Yash Dhull-led Indian U-19 team beat their English counterparts on Saturday to win the U-19 World Cup.

Laxman, who has been with the team throughout the campaign explained that the structure that is in place for age-group cricket is the gamechanger. Calling the four-wicket win as ‘special’, Laxman reckoned that the win is also important because of the difficult times one is living in.

“I think BCCI has to be complemented, the number of tournaments each age group players get to play, but unfortunately over the last two years because of Covid they didn’t play any tournament and that’s why this win is very special,” Laxman said after India won the match.