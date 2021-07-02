Despite being overlooked from the national team for the upcoming England and West Indies tours – senior fast bowler Wahab Riaz is still harbouring dreams of playing the highly-awaited – ICC T20 World Cup, set to be played in UAE and Oman from October 17. Riaz has once again impressed with the ball in the Pakistan Super League 2021 where he captained franchise – Peshawar Zalmi. The left-arm speedster picked up 18 wickets in 11 matches of PSL 2021 and helped his side to make it to the finals of the T20 league.

Talking to the media in Lahore, the 36-year-old said he is not aware of what kind of plans Pakistan selectors have in store for senior players. “Obviously, I am disappointed at my exclusion from the England and WI tours after my recent performances. But criteria of selection is a question for the selection committee but I think whoever performs well should be selected,” Wahab said.

“They might have their reasons but as a senior performer I am disappointed at missing out,” he added.

Riaz has played 27 Tests, 91 ODIs and 36 T20Is for Pakistan with 237 wickets across formats.

“I have not given up hope of playing in the World T20 this year and I think senior players as long as they are fit and performing should be considered for selection,” he said.

Wahab is still not sure what “issues” do selectors have with senior players.

“I don’t know exactly what issue people have with senior players. Perhaps youngsters listen to what is told to them, while seniors always have their own say in matters and you have to convince them,” he said.

The current selection committee headed by Muhammad Wasim and head coach, Misbah-ul-Haq have since last year ignored senior players like Wahab, Muhammad Amir and Shoaib Malik and also dropped another senior, Imad Wasim for successive series but have recalled him for the T20 matches in England and West Indies.