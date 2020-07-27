Wahab Riaz, Sarfaraz Ahmed Part Of Pakistan Shortlist For England Test Series

Left-arm pacer Wahab Riaz and wicketkeeper batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed have been named in Pakistan's 20-member squad for the upcoming Test series against England, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Monday (July 27). <p></p> <p></p>Riaz, who had retired from Test cricket last year, expressed keenness to return to playing red-ball cricket in June this year. Apart from Riaz, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Usman Shinwari, Shaheen Afridi, Sohail Khan and Faheem Ashraf are the other fast bowlers in the side. <p></p> <p></p>Sarfaraz, the former captain, returns after being dropped for most part of last year due to fitness and poor form. <p></p> <p></p>Uncapped spinner Kashif bhatti has been selected alongside the legspin duo of Yasir Shah and Shadab Khan. <p></p> <p></p>Azhar Ali will captain the team, with Babar Azam taking the role of his deputy. <p></p> <p></p>Pakistan are currently fifth in the ICC Test Championship standings, with two wins, as many losses and a draw in five games. They have 140 points. <p></p> <p></p>"Meanwhile, the remaining nine players - Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain and Musa Khan - will continue to train with the squad for the T20I series, which will be played at the backend of the Test series," PCB stated in a release. <p></p> <p></p>The three-match Test series begins on August 5 in Manchester. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Pakistan's 20-member squad: Azhar Ali (c), Babar Azam, Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Khan Sr, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan, Usman Shinwari, Wahab Riaz and Yasir Shah</strong>