Hailing compatriot Nathan Lyon as the best spinner in the world, Australian cricketer Ashton Agar feels he has to keep himself in a good position to grab the opportunity as and when it comes. To make the second spot behind Lyon his own, Agar realises he has to keep performing well in the Sheffield Shield games.

“To play consistent Test cricket, you need to have a really good idea of how to go about your bowling over a long period of time,” Agar said during an online conference in a video uploaded on ESPNcricinfo.

“And like I said, you have to practise that in games, day in, day out, in Sheffield cricket… take wickets, put yourself in the best position you can be to be the second spinner at the moment because Nathan Lyon is the best spinner in the world in my eyes, especially in red-ball cricket. So just to put yourself in a strong position to be the second spinner is the key,” he added.

Agar has so far played four Tests, 13 ODIs and 24 T20Is in which he has scalped 9,10 and 25 wickets respectively.

Earlier, during a online chat session, out-of-favour India spinner Harbjahan Singh also paid rich tributes to Lyon but he referred to compatriot Ravichandran Ashwin as the best off-spinner in the longest format in contemporary times.