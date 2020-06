Want to Create an Atmosphere Where Players Can Openly Talk About Mental Health: Bangladesh Coach Russel Do

The issue of mental health is increasingly being talked about openly in cricket ever since high profile players began coming forward accepting it has been affecting them personally and professionally.

However, in Bangladesh cricket, as per their former ODI captain Mashrafe Mortaza, the concept is still a taboo and looked at differently. But their current head coach Russell Domingo wants to change that attitude and create an open atmosphere that will enable players to freely talk about mental aspect of the game.

“Regarding mental fatigue I think it’s something players need to be honest and open about,” Domingo told Cricbuzz. “Not all players will be comfortable to talk about those aspects, but we want to create an environment where in our team, our players can openly talk about how they are feeling and whether they need a break, and whether it’s mental or physical, we have got to respect that because it’s an important aspect to the game,” he said.

His comments follow the veteran Mortaza’s who said in his country mental health is not as important as it is in other.

“Mental health is not as important to us here. Our social reality is different. We don’t have the opportunity here to talk about depression as Marcus Trescothick or Glenn Maxwell can,” Mortaza said.

“If someone says he’s not feeling good then we may assume he is scared or making an excuse. Many people even do not feel that way. Those who do, do not express or feel the need to do so,” he added.

Australian star Glenn Maxwell last year took a short break from professional cricket to deal with personal issues.

In the past like England cricketers including Steve Harmison, Marcus Trescothick and Graeme Fowler have revealed to battle with depression.