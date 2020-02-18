Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Warriors vs Knights Prediction, Momentum One-Day Cup 2020 – Cricket Tips For Today’s WAR vs KTS: The 2019 20 Momentum One Day Cup is a domestic one-day cricket tournament that is currently taking place in South Africa. It is the 39th edition of the championship, with the tournament running from 31 January to 21 March 2020. Titans are the defending champions.

TOSS – The toss between Warriors and Knights will take place at 4:30 PM (IST).

Time: 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Buffalo Park, East London

WAR vs KTS My Dream11 Team

Eddie Moore (captain), Onke Nyaku (vice-captain), Rudi Second, Yaseen Vallie, Sinethemba Qeshile, Marco Marais, Keegan Petersen, Obus Pienaar, Shaun von Berg, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Dyllan Matthews

Squads

Warriors: Edward Moore, Lesiba Ngoepe, Sinethemba Qeshile (wk), Rudi Second (captain), Yaseen Vallie, Marco Marais, Andrew Birch, Dyllan Matthews, Onke Nyaku, Lutho Sipamla, Stephan Tait, Gihahn Cloete, Ayabulela Gqamane, Matthew Breetzke, Sithembile Langa

Knights: Raynard van Tonder, Jacques Snyman, Keegan Petersen, Andries Gous, Obus Pienaar, Wandile Makwetu (wk/captain), Shadley van Schalkwyk, Shaun von Berg, Tshepo Ntuli, Mbulelo Budaza, Ottniel Baartman, Ryan McLaren, Grant Mokoena, Patrick Kruger

