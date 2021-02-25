WAR vs KTS Dream11 Team Prediction Tips And Hints 13th Match: Fantasy 11 For Today’s South Africa T20 Challenge February 25, 2021 6:00 PM IST Thursday

WAR vs KTS Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Warriors vs Knights Dream11 Team Prediction South Africa T20 Challenge – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's WAR vs KTS in Kingsmead, Durban: In the thirteenth match of the ongoing CSA T20 challenge, Warriors will take the field against Knights. Warriors have won only one of their four matches so far while losing the remaining to be placed fourth in the six-team tournament. On the other hand, Knights are languishing at the bottom having lost all their four matches.

TOSS: The South Africa T20 Challenge match toss between Warriors and Knights will take place at 5:30 PM IST – February 25.

Time: 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Kingsmead, Durban

WAR vs KTS My Dream11 Team

Pite van Biljon (captain), Anrich Nortje (vice-captain)Andries Gous, Sinethemba Qeshile, Pite van Biljon, Raynard van Tonder, Ferisco Adams, JJ Smuts, Ayabulela Gqamane, Migael Pretorius, Marco Jansen

WAR vs KTS My Probable XIs

Warriors: Gihahn Cloete, Marco Marais, Lesiba Ngeope, JJ Smuts, Sinethemba Qeshile, Ayabulela Gqamane, Triston Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Anrich Nortje, Tshepo Ntuli, Lizo Makosi

Knights: Patrick Kruger, Jacques Snyman, Andries Gous, Pite van Biljon, Farhaan Behardien, Ferisco Adams, Migael Pretorius, Raynard van Tonder, Grant Mokaena, Shaun von Berg, Alfred Mothoa

WAR vs KTS Full Squads

Knights: Wandile Makwetu, Ferisco Adams, Gerald Coetzee, Shaun von Berg, Alfred Mothoa, Jonathan Vandiar, Mbulelo Budaza, Matthew Kleinveldt, Andries Gous, Migael Pretorius, Patrick Kruger, Jacques Snyman, Raynard van Tonder, Pite van Biljon, Grant Mokoena, Farhaan Behardien

Warriors: Lesiba Ngoepe, Ayabulela Gqamane, Anrich Nortje, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Lizo Makosi, Triston Stubbs, Tshepo Ntuli, Jade de Klerk, Marco Marais, Glenton Stuurman, Stefan Tait, Gihahn Cloete, JJ Smuts, Sinethemba Qeshile, Wihan Lubbe, Marco Jansen

