Virat Kohli might be widely regarded as one of the finest batsmen of current generation but his rise to stardom wasn't a smooth ride. <p></p> <p></p>During a an Instagram chat with Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri, Kohli has revealed he lost out on selection once during his junior cricket days because his father refused to bribe an official. <p></p> <p></p>"In my home state (Delhi) sometimes things happen that are not fair," Kohli told Chhetri. "One one occasion, a certain someone did not play by the rules when it came to selection criteria. He told my father while I had the merit, a little extra (bribe) was needed to confirm my selection." <p></p> <p></p>He continued, "My father, an honest middle-class man who had worked hard all his life to become a successful lawyer - didn't even understand what that little extra meant. My father simply said, "If you want to select Virat, then let it be purely on merit. I will give you nothing extra." <p></p> <p></p>Consequently, the current India captain wasn't selected leaving him heartbroken. "I didn't get selected and I cried a lot. I was broken," he recalled. <p></p> <p></p>However, instead of getting negatively affected by the turn of events, Kohli, inspired by his father's honesty, vowed to work even harder and force his way into the team. <p></p> <p></p>"That incident taught me a lot," he said. "I realised that the world runs like this. If you want to progress, do something that no one else is doing. If I had to become successful, I had to do the extraordinary. I had to achieve this purely through my own effort and hard work. My father showed me the right way, through his actions and not merely words. Those little things had a great impact on me."