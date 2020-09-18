WAS vs WOR Dream11 Tips, Hints And Predictions: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s English T20 Blast 2020 Match Between Warwickshire And Worcestershire at Edgbaston, Birmingham, September 18, 11:00 PM IST Friday

WAS vs WOR Dream11 Tips And Prediction

WAS vs WOR Dream11 Predictions Central Group Match for Vitality T20 Blast Match at the Edgbaston, Birmingham: Currently third in their group, Warwickshire have played eight matches and won four of them while losing three and one being a washout. Worcestershire, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom having managed two wins from their eight matches while losing five and one producing no result.

The two teams faced each other five days back in Worcester with Warwickshire emerging victorious by six wickets.

The 18 participating teams in the Vitality T20 Blast 2020 have been segregated into three groups North Group, Central Group and South Group. The tournament will be played from August 27 to October 3. The two semis and the final will take place on October 3 – all at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

WAS vs WOR TOSS TIME: 10:30 PM IST

WAS vs WOR Match Starts At: 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Warwickshire vs Worcestershire Full Squads

Worcestershire: Ed Barnard (captain), Ben Cox (wk), Dillon Pennington, Charlie Morris, Josh Tongue, Ben Twohig, Adam Finch, Thomas Charles Fell, Hamish Rutherford, Jack Haynes, Jake Libby, Brett D’Oliveira, Ross Whiteley, Daryl Mitchell, Patrick Brown

Warwickshire: Will Rhodes (captain), Michael Burgess (wk), Olly Stone, Jacob Lintott, Jeetan Patel, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Liam Norwell, Ed Pollock, Alex Thomson, Dan Mousley, Robert Yates, Dominic Sibley, Adam Hose, Sam Hain, Tim Bresnan, Henry Brookes

