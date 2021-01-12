With the Indian team suffering from multiple injury concerns, all-rounder Washington Sundar is reportedly going to make his Test debut against Australia in the crucial fourth and final Test at Gabba, Brisbane. As per a report in TOI, Sundar is being considered to replace all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja - who suffered a thumb dislocation during the third Test at Sydney while batting in the first innings. <p></p> <p></p>Sundar was not a part of the initial side for the four-match Test series but was asked to stay back in Australia after the three-match T20I series. This could be a massive break for the young cricketer from Tamil Nadu. Considered to be a T20 specialist, Sundar has scored 532 runs in first-class cricket in 12 games at an average of 31.29 while he has taken 30 wickets at 26.93. <p></p> <p></p>Sundar is a regular feature of the Royal Challengers Bangalore unit in the IPL and is a key member of the squad. <p></p> <p></p>With Jasprit Bumrah, Hanuma Vihari and Ravindra Jadeja set to miss the final Test at Brisbane, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side is battling multiple problems ahead of the decider at Gabba in a couple of days time. <p></p> <p></p>Looks like wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha would be drafted back into the side and Rishabh Pant - who hit a breathtaking 97 at SCG - could play as a pure batsman. Also, Shardul Thakur or T. Natarajan could be the other debutant in the Gabba Test. One of the two would be replacing injured Jasprit Bumrah. <p></p> <p></p>Also, considering the pitches in Brisbane would be slow - going by the recent BBL games - Kuldeep Yadav could be backed for the final Test. <p></p> <p></p><strong>India's Predicted XI For Brisbane:</strong> Rohit Sharma (VC), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur.