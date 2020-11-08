Pakistan's pace legend and former captain Wasim Akram has backed white-ball skipper Babar Azam to also take over Test captaincy from the tour of New Zealand and urged him to be more assertive. <p></p> <p></p>The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is expected to announce a new Test captain on November 11 to replace Azhar Ali, who will, however, remain a part of the 35-member jumbo squad for the New Zealand tour, where the national team will play two Tests and three T20 Internationals. <p></p> <p></p>"You ask me as a former player, yes, I back Babar to become Test captain because he is our future and he can continue for a long time," Akram said on YouTube channel 'Cricket Baaz'. <p></p> <p></p>"If the PCB appoints him they should for a proper time so that at least there is no confusion as to who is in charge in the dressing room." <p></p> <p></p>One of the game's greatest fast bowlers, Akram has also led the national team during his glorious international career, which included a World Cup triumph and plenty of individual accolades. <p></p> <p></p>"I back Babar because I don't want to see those days when I was playing and there were around four to five captains in our dressing room. <p></p> <p></p>"He is our best player and people who say that making him Test captain will affect his batting, don't buy that because he is a batsman and it is his job to score runs. <p></p> <p></p>"Aren't Virat Kohli or Kane Williamson also captains and top batsmen," the former fast bowling great asked. <p></p> <p></p>Akram said that the experiment to make Misbah-ul-Haq head coach and chief selector has not worked as Pakistan cricket has not seen any improvement in recent times. <p></p> <p></p>"At times I get the feeling they are still stuck in the 90s mindset. I get the feeling, at times, some are only playing for their runs. This doesn't work anymore and you just need to look at other teams to realise this." <p></p> <p></p>He said Pakistan cricket badly needed consistency in selection and continuity in captaincy. <p></p> <p></p>He also advised Babar to take more control as captain and implement his decisions. <p></p> <p></p>"He has to get rid of this feeling in the social media that it is Misbah who is taking all the decisions behind the scenes. <p></p> <p></p>"I see Babar as the best choice because I am optimistic that in time he will learn a lot, he is a good learner, he will improve and he will become a good captain and leader and we should have stability in captaincy when the 2023 World Cup is held. <p></p> <p></p>"Even when I came into cricket I took years to change my personality and groom myself. Babar will also groom himself." <p></p> <p></p>Akram also said that he didn't believe that to be captain it was necessary for Babar to speak English. <p></p> <p></p>"There is no shame if he converses in Urdu, he should be good at conversing in Urdu." <p></p> <p></p>Akram said that Babar will learn to express himself better and interact confidently with the media and other people as captain in a few months' time. <p></p> <p></p>"I have always supported the policy of having someone young as captain because it ensures he will serve for at least five to six years time. <p></p> <p></p>"When South Africa appointed Graeme Smith as captain after the 2003 World Cup he was, I think, only 22 and look where he went." <p></p> <p></p>Akram also didn't agree with suggestions to make Mohammad Rizwan the captain or vice-captain. <p></p> <p></p>"Look how many matches has he played? I know he will be upset with me for saying this but he has to first establish himself in the team to be considered as a candidate." <p></p> <p></p>Asked about his role in the PCB's cricket committee, Akram bluntly said it was serving no purpose. <p></p> <p></p>"First of all cricket committee, we haven't had a meeting for a long time now except for a brief meeting before COVID-19. <p></p> <p></p>"No one has called or invited us. There is no use for it. I don't know why I am there because there is no point in me being there because nothing is happening."