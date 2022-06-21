Wasim Akram Rolls Back The Clock, Rattles Michael Atherton With A Beauty During A Charity Match

New Delhi: Former Pakistan speedster Wasim Akram was one of the most lethal pacers of his time. Akram dominated the best batters of his generation during his stint with the Pakistan team. His ability to swing the ball both ways at pace was a rare commodity back then. He was equally deadly with the old ball as he was the master of the reverse swing. Akram represented Pakistan in 104 Tests and 356 ODIs, accounting for 414 and 502 wickets respectively.

Meanwhile, it’s nearly two decades since Akram retired from international cricket but his skills with the ball are still as sharp as it was during his peak. Akram recently participated in a charity match that was organised in the memory of the late Shane Warne. A clip is going viral from the match where Wasim Akram bowls a peach to England batter Michael Atherton and shatters his stumps. In the video, former West Indies captain Clive Lloyd can be seen as an umpire, with former West Indian batter Brian Lara at the non-striker’s end.

“Sorry @Athersmike we might get older but some things will stay the same,” Akram wrote on Twitter while reacting to the clip.

Sorry @Athersmike we might get older but some things will stay the same ?! https://t.co/k2SnvKGvX5 Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) June 19, 2022

Speaking about Atherton’s numbers, the English batter played 115 Test matches and 54 ODIs, scoring 7728 runs and 1,791 runs in the two formats respectively. He also led England in 54 Test matches.

Meanwhile, the match was organized in the memory of the late Shane Warne, the greatest spinner of all time. Warne passed away in March earlier this year due to a suspected heart attack. Warne’s demise left the cricket fraternity in shock.