Former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram has picked four top contenders for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Akram feels India, New Zealand, England and West Indies will the favourite teams for the T20I showpiece. In fact, the last T20 World Cup was played back in 2016 in India, which West Indies won by defeating England in the final.

This year edition is also scheduled to be held in India but there are doubts due to the second wave of Covid-19 in the country. Meanwhile, India, New Zealand, England and West Indies have some big match-winners in their team and it would be interesting to note which team will hold the advantage in the T20 World Cup.

“I suppose, between the main teams, India appear favourites. They play the fearless brand of T20 cricket. England is also at the top of the ladder. I think New Zealand too. And you never know about the West Indies. If their main players are in, they have a tendency to scare,” Akram said on ARY news.

On the other hand, Akram believes Pakistan will need to sort out their best playing combination. The former swing master feels the Babar Azam-led team will need to resolve their no. 5 and no. 6 if they are to go all the way in the competition. Akram had earlier suggested that Pakistan should pick Mohammed Amir in the T20 World Cup as he can guide the youngsters on the right path with the help of his experience.

“Pakistan need to work on their team combination. Obviously, being a Pakistani, I would want Pakistan to win the World Cup. That will be a dream come true for all of us, especially the young captain, and if they need to improve their combination, find the best XI, they can fight. The problem of No. 5 and No. 6 needs to be solved,” Akram pointed out.