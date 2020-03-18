Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer, who recently retired from all forms of cricket, has picked a fit, MS Dhoni, over Rishabh Pant for the wicketkeeping duties for the World T20 to be played in Australia later this year. Jaffer, the ex-stalwart of Mumbai cricket took to Twitter and suggested how KL Rahul, Dhoni and Pant can play in an XI in Australia.

He feels Dhoni, from behind the stumps, would take the pressure off Rahul and he can bat freely, and Pant could also be slotted in as a pure batsman as he brings in the lefty element along with him.

His post read, “If Dhoni is fit and in form I think we can’t look beyond him as he’ll be an asset behind the stumps and also lower down the order. It’ll take the pressure of keeping off Rahul and India can play Pant as a batsman too if they want a lefty.”

KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant were a part of the Indian setup that recently toured New Zealand. Left-handed Pant was also a part of the Test team.

In NZ, India whitewashed the hosts in the five-T20Is, following which they were blanked in the three-ODIs and two Tests.