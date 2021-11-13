Dubai: The toss has played a crucial role in the outcome of most T20 World Cup matches and the big reason for that is the dew. Ahead of the New Zealand versus Australia final in Dubai on Sunday, ex-India cricketer Wasim Jaffer used a funny meme feature Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson. It is comical to see Jaffer using Kohli to give Williamson advice because the ex-India T20 captain lost two crucial tosses against Pakistan and New Zealand.

After losing the toss, both teams asked India to bat first and the Kohli-led side could not come up with big scores and eventually lost the games in Dubai. The two losses hurt them badly as despite winning their remaining games – they could not make the semi-final.

The New Zealand versus Australia game promises to be a humdinger. Both sides won close games in their respective semi-finals. It is hard to pick a favourite as both sides as well-matched on paper.

Neither team has won the men’s T20 World Cup so far Australia came closest in 2010, finishing runners-up so the tournament will have a first-time winner.

New Zealand and Australia knocked out the two top-ranked teams in the semifinals, in England and Pakistan respectively, to seal their places in the final. Looking at their head-to-head record, Australia holds a slight edge in T20Is. Since winning the first T20 international ever played, Australia has won eight more against their neighbours, while New Zealand has won five, including in a Super Over.