New Delhi: India is all set to take on Pakistan on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in their T20 World Cup opener. Ahead of the blockbuster clash, India will also play two warm-up games against Australia and New Zealand. The Indian team is currently practising at the WACA Ground in Perth.

Meanwhile, in a heartwarming gesture, India skipper Rohit Sharma gave an 11-year-old a dream come true moment. Drushil Chauhan, who was part of the monitoring event at the WACA Ground, caught the eyes of Rohit Sharma and was given an opportunity to bowl at Rohit. The Indian captain was mighty impressed by the smooth action of Chauhan.

“We were at the WACA for a noon practice session and kids were finishing their morning event. We could see 100-odd kids playing cricket from our dressing room. One caught everyone’s attention, especially Rohit. Everyone was amazed by his smooth run-up, his natural talent and how he was beating the bat consistently. Rohit went out to ask him to bowl few balls in the nets. It was an amazing sight,” said Hari Prasad Mohan, Team India’s analyst, in a video posted by BCCI.

?? ??? ????! When a 11-year-old impressed @ImRo45 with his smooth action! ? ? A fascinating story of Drushil Chauhan who caught the eye of #TeamIndia Captain & got invited to the nets and the Indian dressing room. ? ? #T20WorldCup Watch ?https://t.co/CbDLMiOaQO BCCI (@BCCI) October 16, 2022

Prasad further revealed that Rohit was so impressed by the young boy that he invited him to the dressing room where he shared few of the best moments of his life with Indian cricketers. “I want to be a cricketer,” said Drushil Chauhan, the boy who impressed Rohit Sharma with his bowling.

Rohit also signed a few pieces of merchandise for the young bowler. Meanwhile, India will take on Australia in the first warm-up tomorrow, October 19.