WATCH- 'Ben, my boyfriend...': Ben Stokes Hilarious Reaction To Female Fan's Placard

Tom Blundell made 90 and was the last man out as New Zealand's second innings ended at 483 less than an hour before stumps.

Updated: February 27, 2023 2:37 PM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri
New Delhi: Kane Williamson was officially and unofficially New Zealand's best batsman on the fourth day of the second test Monday as his 26th test century allowed New Zealand to lead England by 257 runs after following on.

Under New Zealand-born head coach Brendon McCullum, England already has pulled off its highest successful run chase in tests, scoring 378 to beat India at Edgbaston last year. This chase for 258 with more than 100 overs available would seem a walk in the park by comparison.

Tim Southee removed Zac Crawley (24) with a ball that cut back to hit off peg and at stumps England was 48-1, needing 210 from 103 overs on the last day to sweep the two-match series.

On the other hand, towards the end of New Zealand's innings cameraman caught a female fan seated along with his boyfriend with a unique placard for 'Ben'.

