Watch: Ben Stokes Suffers Freak Injury During AUS vs ENG 1st T20I In Perth

Perth: England are hosting Australia for a three-match T20I series. England come into the series having won seven-match T20I series against Pakistan. Meanwhile, Australia defeated West Indies 2-0 in their previous series. Both these powerhouse teams are the favourites to lift the elite T20 World Cup trophy and a win in the ongoing series will be a massive confidence booster ahead of the mega event.

Meanwhile, England have got off to a blazing start to the T20I series. Batting first, Alex Hales and Jos Buttler, who is returning from an injury, whacked Australian bowlers to all corners of the park. The pair added 132 runs in just 11.2 overs.

Jos Buttler played a magnificent knock of 68 off 32 balls, studded with eight fours and four sixes, before being dismissed. However, Alex Hales continued the assault. Hales was joined by Ben Stokes but the all-rounder struggled during his nine ball stay at the crease before being out for nine.

Jos Buttler had recently revealed that Ben Stokes will bat higher up the order in the T20 World Cup thus he was given a shot at the no.3 slot in the first T20I. However, the move didn’t work as Stokes struggled during his short stay. Meanwhile, he also suffered a freak injury as he was got hit on the chin while attempting a reverse scoop. However, he looked fine despite the blow and continued batting.

Ouch! Stokes has been checked out and is ok to continue #AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/NaupZOZEhO cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 9, 2022

England are set for a massive first inning score as they are 174-3 in 16.2 overs at the time of writing. Alex Hales missed out on the hundred and was dismissed for a blazing 84 off 51 balls, including 12 fours and three sixes.