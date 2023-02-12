Watch: Brilliant Pooja Vastrakar Removes Nida Dar After Stellar DRS Call

Pakistan women won the toss and opted to bowl in their T20 World Cup 2023 Opener

Updated: February 12, 2023 7:23 PM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
Cape Town: India women are facing Pakistan women in their T20 World Cup opener in Cape Town. Pakistan women won the toss and opted to bowl. The start for the Women in Green wasn't good as they lost Javeria Khan early. Mubeena Ali and Bismah Maroof then took the team score to 42 in the 7th over before a Mubeena Ali was stumped off Radha Yadav. In the next over, Pooja Vastrakar removed the dangerous Nida Dar, who tried to pull the shot ball but got a faint tickle to the keeper. Initially, the umpire gave Dar not out but she had to reverse her decision after India took a DRS.

More to follow..

