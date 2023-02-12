Watch: Brilliant Pooja Vastrakar Removes Nida Dar After Stellar DRS Call

: India women are facing Pakistan women in their T20 World Cup opener in Cape Town. Pakistan women won the toss and opted to bowl. The start for the Women in Green wasn't good as they lost Javeria Khan early. Mubeena Ali and Bismah Maroof then took the team score to 42 in the 7th over before a Mubeena Ali was stumped off Radha Yadav. In the next over, Pooja Vastrakar removed the dangerous Nida Dar, who tried to pull the shot ball but got a faint tickle to the keeper. Initially, the umpire gave Dar not out but she had to reverse her decision after India took a DRS.

WOMEN'S T20 CRICKET WORLD CUP 2023 ?? India vs ?? Pakistan WICKET Nida Dar (0 runs scored) ? c Richa b Vastrakar FALL OF WICKET PAK 43 - 3 7.3 overs Original Call: Not Out Call changed to 'Out', following the Review Image Credits: Sky Sports pic.twitter.com/5bzcAuFmHu ???? VWH Portsmouth | Solidarity with Ukraine (@VWHPortsmouth) February 12, 2023

More to follow..