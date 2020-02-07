Senior India cricketers have extended their best wishes for their junior counterparts in South Africa who are aiming for a record extending fifth ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup title. The India U-19 cricket team has been on a superb run in the tournament having won all their five matches so far to reach a third straight final at the biennial event.

India are the defending champions having won the trophy in 2018 when they beat Australia in the summit clash.

India Test mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara has advised the U-19 stars to not take any extra pressure and keep playing their natural game. “Would just like to tell you guys to keep following the same process, don’t take any extra pressure for the final. Just keep playing your natural game and I’m sure that you guys will bring home the cup,” Pujara said in a video posted by BCCI on its Twitter account.

Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane said, “Play the way you have been playing guys. We all are supporting you and the whole nation is behind you.”

Wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha asked them to continue their dominating game. “Keep dominating the way you always have been. No matter which opponent you are facing, just blast them away!” he said.

Allrounder Vijay Shankar said them to enjoy the big occasion. It’s a big occasion and just try and enjoy. Good luck guys,” Shankar said.

India will face first-time finalists Bangladesh in the final at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Sunday.