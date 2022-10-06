Sylhet: Thailand women created history as they defeated Pakistan women in a group game of the women’s Asia Cup by four wickets. It was a game where Thailand women outplayed Pakistan women in all departments of the game. Bowling first, Thailand women restricted Pakistan women to 116-5 in their quota of overs. None of the Pakistan women batters, barring Sidra Azeem, could make any significant contribution.

Azeem was the only batter who stood tall for the team and scored 56 runs in 64 balls, taking Pakistan women to a competitive score. For Thailand women, Sornnarin Tippoch was the most successful bowler as she took two wickets for 20 runs in four overs.

The target was not a big one but given the reputation on Thailand team, Pakistan were still the favourites to win the game. However, panic triggered in the Pakistan camp when Thailand women openers, Nannapath Koncharoenkai and Natthakan Chantham added 40 runs for the opening wicket. Chanthan was the star of the match as she played some blazing shots in her knock of 61 off 51 balls.

Pakistan made a comeback in the game when Thailand’s middle order collapsed and they were reduced to 105-6, with 12 needed off eight balls to win the game. However, Rosenan Kanoh hit a boundary of Diana Baig in the second ball of the last over to bring the equation down to four off as many balls. A brace and a single tied the match for Thailand women before Boochatham hit the wining runs for Thailand women to pick up a scintillating win.