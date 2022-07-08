Watch: Cricketers And Fans Pour Wishes On Sourav Ganguly As He Hits 50

New Delhi: One of the greatest Indian captains Sourav Ganguly turned 50 years old on Friday and the whole cricketing fraternity including the fans wished him on the special occasion.

In an international career spanning more than a decade, Ganguly represented India in 113 Tests and 311 ODIs, scoring close to 19,000 runs in international cricket and plundering 38 centuries.

One of Ganguly’s best innings came against Pakistan in the ODI at Adelaide in 2000. Ganguly scored 141 on that day in January 2000 to help India to a 48-run win. Batting first, India posted 267/6, with Ganguly leading the way with a fabulous 141. His innings was embellished with 12 fours and a six. In reply, Pakistan were bowled out for 219.

Everyone remembered Ganguly’s contribution to the Indian cricket team on his birthday. Turbanator Harbhajan Singh wrote, “A great player, a superb leader, the @BCCI President, and my captain. Wish you a very happy birthday @SGanguly99, Dada Have a wonderful year ahead. Love always!”

Dinesh Karthik said, “One of the players who changed the face of Indian cricket forever. Wishing you a very happy birthday Dada.”

The International Cricket Council (ICC) shared an old video of Dada on Twitter. ICC tweeted, “Happy birthday to one of India’s greatest captains, Sourav Ganguly Celebrate his special day by revisiting his fiery unbeaten century against England in Champions Trophy 2002.”

Shikhar Dhawan Tweeted, “Happiest Birthday Dada @SGanguly99

Wishing you good health and a serene birthday filled with endless blessings!”

Some Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises also wished Ganguly on his birthday. RCB tweeted”It’s another half-century for the man who shaped Indian cricket for the better. Wishing @SGanguly99 a very happy 50th birthday. Have an amazing one, legend.”

“A special 50 for the Maharaj! @SGanguly99. #HappyBirthdayDada #AmiKKR,” tweeted two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders.