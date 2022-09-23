New Delhi: Dewald Brevis came into the limelight after a staggering performance in the U-19 World Cup last year post which he was roped in by Mumbai Indians for the Indian Premier League 2022. Termed as Baby AB or AB 2.0, Brevis impressed one and all with his scintillating performance for MI. He was one of the bright spots in a rather gloomy season for the franchise.

Meanwhile, Brevis is currently participating in the CPL, plying his trade for St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots. While playing against Trinbago Knight Riders, Brevis hit five sixes of five balls to further boost his reputation as the next big thing in cricket.

Brevis walked in to bat after the fall of Darren Bravo in the 18th over. He took a leg bye off the first ball and then hit three consecutive sixes of Akeal Hossain. He then got to face the final two balls of Patriots’ inning and sent them over the ropes to finish with a strike rate of 500. Brevis remained unbeaten on 30 off 6 balls.

Brevis’ blitz helped Patriots reach a total of 163-6 in 20 overs which proved to be enough as Trinbago Knight Riders could only make 156-7 in 20 overs. The seven run win has kept Patriots’ hopes alive, although their qualification looks extremely unlikely as they have just three wins to show in their 10 outings. They have finished all their games so they will have to wait for other results to go their way.