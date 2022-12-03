<strong>Karachi:</strong> Pakistan and England are playing the first of the three-match Test series in Rawalpindi. The first Test has been a dead rubber so far with both teams struggling to take wickets on a flat Pindi surface. <p></p> <p></p>England posted a daunting 657 runs in the first innings, with Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope and Harry Brook scoring centuries. In response, Pakistan are 293-3 at the time of writing. Openers Abdullah Shafique and Imam ul Haq scored centuries for Pakistan. <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, an adorable gesture by an England fan is winning hearts on social media. In a video posted by English fan club Barmy Army, a Barmy Army supporter is seen giving a free ticket to a young cricket fan. The boy wanted to watch the match but didn't have a ticket so the England fan gave him tickets for two days of play. <p></p> <p></p>In another video, the young fan can be seen attending the match and meeting people who gave him tickets. <p></p> <p></p>The post's caption read, "Meet Daim. He joined us yesterday but didn't have a ticket for today, but one of our kind members helped him get a ticket for today and tomorrow. Two nations, one sport." <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Meet Daim ?</p> <p></p>He joined us yesterday but didn't have a ticket for today but one of our kind members helped him get a ticket for today and tomorrow ? <p></p> <p></p>Two nations, one sport.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PAKvENG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PAKvENG</a> <a href="https://t.co/qb5YY3kMZt">pic.twitter.com/qb5YY3kMZt</a> <p></p> <p></p> England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) <a href="https://twitter.com/TheBarmyArmy/status/1598615176135286784?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 2, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, PCB has been severely criticised for creating a dead pitch for the first Test. Many people have accused that PCB wanted a flat pitch so that Babar Azam can score a hundred.