Karachi: Pakistan and England are playing the first of the three-match Test series in Rawalpindi. The first Test has been a dead rubber so far with both teams struggling to take wickets on a flat Pindi surface.

England posted a daunting 657 runs in the first innings, with Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope and Harry Brook scoring centuries. In response, Pakistan are 293-3 at the time of writing. Openers Abdullah Shafique and Imam ul Haq scored centuries for Pakistan.

Meanwhile, an adorable gesture by an England fan is winning hearts on social media. In a video posted by English fan club Barmy Army, a Barmy Army supporter is seen giving a free ticket to a young cricket fan. The boy wanted to watch the match but didn’t have a ticket so the England fan gave him tickets for two days of play.

In another video, the young fan can be seen attending the match and meeting people who gave him tickets.

The post’s caption read, “Meet Daim. He joined us yesterday but didn’t have a ticket for today, but one of our kind members helped him get a ticket for today and tomorrow. Two nations, one sport.”

Meanwhile, PCB has been severely criticised for creating a dead pitch for the first Test. Many people have accused that PCB wanted a flat pitch so that Babar Azam can score a hundred.