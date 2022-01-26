Karachi: It was scary scenes in Karachi’s National Stadium as an unexpected fire broke out ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) opener between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans, which is scheduled to take place on Thursday.

It has been reported that the accident took place on Tuesday night during the preparations for the PSL opener. According to a report on Cricket Pakistan website, fire broke out inside the make-shift commentary box and was caused due to a short circuit in the power lines during work.

Fire erupted in National Stadium last night. Situation under control now#PSL7 #LevelHai pic.twitter.com/qSJmTdne1j muzamilasif (@muzamilasif4) January 26, 2022

A PCB spokesperson have confirmed soon after the incident that a fire brigade vehicle and necessary personnel have been deployed at the stadium to deal with future emergencies in case of an fire outbreak, Cricket Pakistan reported.

It has been learned that the commentary box, which is generally present on third floor of the Karachi Stadium was taken down to the ground floor, pertaining to the bio-secure protocols for broadcasters and commentators.

The opening match will see defending champions, Multan Sultans will take on Babar Azam’s Karachi Kings, champion of the 5th edition of the Pakistan Super League.

Mohammad Rizwan, T20I Player of the Year, who will be leading Multan Sultans is delighted to be part of the current squad.

“PSL is different because unlike in national cricket and departmental cricket, you will not see the same team for 3-4 years. The franchise cricket forces you to retain only 8 players from the previous campaign and that is a tough ordeal,” Rizwan said in a chat with Cricket Pakistan.