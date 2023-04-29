Advertisement

WATCH: Gautam Gambhir Offers Rare Smile During LSG's IPL 2023 Match Against PBKS, Video Goes Viral

Lucknow Super Giants team mentor Gautam Gambhir offered a rare smile after LSG pacer Yash Thakur dismissed Jitesh Sharma.

Updated: April 29, 2023 8:21 AM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: Attacking fifties from Marcus Stoinis and Kyle Mayers powered Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to historic 257/5 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in an IPL 2023 match at IS Bindra Stadium, on April 29 (Friday).

The total posted by LSG was the second-highest ever in IPL history. Lucknow got off to a flying start as Kyle Mayers smashed 54 off 24. Then Marcus Stoinis and Ayush Badoni stitched 89 run partnership.

Stoinis finished as a leading run getter (72 runs from 40 balls). In total he slammed six fours and five sixes during his innings.

Wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh came to bat at No. 7, he hit three sixes, scored 24 runs from just nine balls. But before he could bring any twist to the game, he was sent back to the dugout by Yash Thakur. Rahul completed his catch, and after getting out, Jitesh looked disappointed, and he punched his bat in rage, the video of which is going viral on social media platforms.

In the video Jitesh can be seen frustrated whereas LSG's team mentor Gautam Gambhir can be seen smiling. Gautam offered a smile after Jitesh's wicket, which almost confirmed his team's triumph at the away venue.

Here is the video:

Lucknow Super Giants to historic 257

Marcus Stoinis and Ayush Badoni continued with the onslaught as the duo kept LSG bowlers at bay with their calculated hits and stitched 89 off 47 balls for the third wicket partnership and LSG were strong in the middle overs, collecting 110 runs between 7-15 overs for the loss of one wicket.

However, Arshdeep denied Nicholas Pooran a half-century in the final over. The former moved too far across the line and tried to scoop but missed it and Jitesh Sharma collected it nicely behind the stump but the umpire gave not out and PBKS went for a review. The replay showed that the ball missed the bat and flicked the pad on the way through to the keeper. So the decision is overturned to lbw out. With five runs coming off the last two balls, LSG finished with 257/5 in 20 overs.

