Pune: The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings match saw one of the best love proposals during an ongoing IPL match as RCB beat CSK by 13 runs on Wednesday at the MCA Stadium on Pune.

We have seen many a times during a cricket match that a boy going down on his knees to propose to his lady beloved but this time it was the other way around as a girl went down on her knees in front of a packed stands to propose to his boyfriend, who was wearing a RCB Jersey. The boy said yes before the girl put a ring on her partner’s fingers as they embraced the moment and hugged each other. The pictures and videos of the adorable couple have gone viral on social media.

Proposal during RCB vs CSK match, and that guy said ‘Yes’. And the girl also wore the ring to the boy. pic.twitter.com/zGKfwQnLeS CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) May 4, 2022

As far as the match is concerned, RCB batting first put up 173 runs on the board, thanks to Mahipal Lomror 42(27) and Faf du Plessis 38(22). Maheesh Theekshana was the pick of the bowlers in the first innings as he finished with figures 3/27. In reply Chennai fell short to 13 runs as Bangalore restrict them to 160/8 in 20 overs. Devon Conway played a fighting knock of 56(37) and on the other hand, last season’s purple cap winner, Harshal Patel finished with 3/35 after 4 overs of his spell. After this victory, RCB jump to fourth position in the IPL standings with 12 points in 11 matches.