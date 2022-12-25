Watch: Haris Rauf Is All Smiles In Adorable Wedding Pics

New Delhi: Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf on Saturday got married to Muzna Masood Malik in an intimate ceremony. The event was also attended by fellow pacer Shaheen Afridi and veteran Shahid Afridi. Rauf looked dapper in a white Sherwani while Muzna sizzled in a lehenga. The beautiful pictures of the couple are going viral on social media.

Pictroizzah is blessing us with such good photos today#harisraufwedding pic.twitter.com/KAYNqIOJ8A ?? (@sunflowerbbyx_) December 24, 2022

Meanwhile, Haris Rauf is struggling with a thigh injury he picked up in the Test series against England. Rauf, who made his debut in the first Test, stepped on the ball while fielding on the first day. “A grade II strain in the right quad has ruled Rauf out of the Test series against England,” the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement.

Rauf bowled 13 overs in the first innings, taking a wicket for 78 runs. He was unable to bowl in the second innings. Pakistan lost the series 3-0 to England.

Post the defeat, Pakistan chairman Ramiz Raja was sacked from his post, with Najam Sethi replacing him. In another major change, veteran Shahid Afridi has been appointed as the head of the National Selection Committee. Afridi will lead the four-member panel, which also has Abdul Razzaq, Rao Iftikhar Anjum and Haroon Rashid.