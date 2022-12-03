New Delhi: Sachin Tendulkar might have retired from international cricket in 2013, but the former India cricketer will remain one of the geniuses to have graced the game of cricket for more than 20 years.

From Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar to the likes of Brett Lee, Dale Steyn, Glenn McGrath and others great bowlers, Tendulkar treated every one in the same manner, pulling them outside the boundary ropes during his playing days.

However, there has always been questions about the ‘Little Master’ would have fared against the modern-day pacers and how effection he would have been had Tendulkar played today. Well, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has all the answers.

Celebrating LegendsMonth, ICC shared a fantasy video where it can been seen Tendulkar batting against the likes of Jofra Archer, Hasan Ali, Pat Cummins, Mustafizur Rahman and Kagiso Rabada.

The treatment isn’t different as the Tendulkar is seen belting the bowlers to the boundaries. While Tendulkar plays his iconic straight drive against Rabada, the right-hander pulled Pakistan’s Ali for a four.

Against Cummins, Tendulkar went backfoot to make room and slash towards deep backward point for a four. Against Archer and Rahman, Tendulkar drove through the off-side.

For the record, Tendulkar retired from the game as the highest-run getter in international cricket with more than 34000 runs from 750-plus games. He is also the only cricketer in the world to have 100 interational hundreds (ODIs and Tests) to his name till date.

Sachin Tendulkar is also the only cricketer to have played in six World Cups and won at home in 2011.