Incredible: That’s It. That’s The Headline | Wimbledon Tennis News

Wimbledon, Day 6, Alex de Minaur vs Liam Broady – 3rd Round: Australia’s Alex de Minaur made an incredible save against British No 5 Liam Broady in their third-round match in Wimbledon on Saturday that left the viewers, spectators and commentators alike to stand up and applaud in what can be termed as ‘simply brilliant.’

De Minaur’s serve was returned with equal force by Broady but as luck had it, it had hit the net and lobbed up, forcing de Minaur to make up for the lost ground. While Broady would have thought that there is a point to be taken, De Minaur’s return caught Broady napping as the Australian burst into celebration.

WATCH THE INCREDIBLE VIDEO BELOW:

How on earth did de Minaur win this point.? INCREDIBLE ? ? Wimbledon | LIVE on 9Gem and Stan Sport.#9WWOS #Tennis #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/QT0Uf3hapG Wide World of Sports (@wwos) July 2, 2022

Just as we write, the Australian has won both the sets in the game 6-3, 6-4 and is leading in the third set 6-5. Broady needs to come up with something out of the ordinary to entertain any hopes of coming back into the match.

Our girl Ajla COMES BACK to beat Krajcikova [13]. ? She is the first Aussie through to the Fourth Round of Wimbledon 2022. ?? ? Wimbledon | LIVE on 9Gem and Stan Sport.#9WWOS #Tennis #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/fr55DlmiM9 Wide World of Sports (@wwos) July 2, 2022

Earlier, Ajla Tomljanovi went past Barbora Krejcikova 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 and became the first Australian to cement her place in the fourth round of this year’s Wimbledon.