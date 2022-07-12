Watch: Jasprit Bumrah Dismisses Jason Roy, Joe Root In The Same Over For A Duck, Rattles England

After a staggering win in the T20I series, India are taking on England in the first ODI of the three-match series at Kennington Oval. India won the toss and opted to bowl in overcast conditions. As expected, Virat Kohli was ruled out of the match due to a groin injury he sustained in the third T20I. Shreyas Iyer was replaced in the Indian team.

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah gave India a perfect start as he dismissed Jason Roy and Joe Root in the same over. Both batters were dismissed without troubling the scorers. Roy went for a big booming drive, but Bumrah’s ball swung in and took the inside edge to shatter Roy’s stumps. Roy was in poor form in the T20I series as well and struggled to get going.

Root, who has been in top form in Test cricket, was beaten by an away swinger. The former skipper poked at a ball that was moving away from him and had some extra bounce on it. In the next over Shami also dismissed Ben Stokes with a beauty to leave England reeling at 7/3.

England bat deep and the fans will hope that skipper Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow, who scored twin hundreds in the ODI series, can stitch a partnership and stablize the inning. England bat deep and players like Moeen Ali and Liam Livingston can give a real whack in the final overs of the match.