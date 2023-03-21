Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 9 wickets on Monday (March 20) to reach the No. 1 position in Women's Premier League points table. The Meg Lanning side chased down the target of 110 runs in just nine overs for the loss of one wicket to dethrone Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. from the numero uno position.

On a slow pitch which had some help for the fast bowlers, Marizanne Kapp, Shikha Pandey and Jess Jonassen picked two wickets each while Jemimah Rodrigues had two outstanding catches to her name in keeping Mumbai to a below-par 109/8.

While DC's batters were dominating MI's bowling unit, Jemimah along with her teammate Radha Yadav can be seen dancing in the dug out. Video of their moves is going viral all over the internet.