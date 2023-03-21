Advertisement
WATCH: Jemimah Rodrigues & Her DC Teammates Entertain Fans With 'Gangnam style' Dance Moves During WPL Match
With this victory, Delhi capitals have reserve their place for the final match of WPL 2023. DC will either face Mumbai Indians or UP Warriorz in the final showdown.
New Delhi: Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 9 wickets on Monday (March 20) to reach the No. 1 position in Women's Premier League points table. The Meg Lanning side chased down the target of 110 runs in just nine overs for the loss of one wicket to dethrone Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. from the numero uno position. On a slow pitch which had some help for the fast bowlers, Marizanne Kapp, Shikha Pandey and Jess Jonassen picked two wickets each while Jemimah Rodrigues had two outstanding catches to her name in keeping Mumbai to a below-par 109/8. While DC's batters were dominating MI's bowling unit, Jemimah along with her teammate Radha Yadav can be seen dancing in the dug out. Video of their moves is going viral all over the internet. Here is the video:
M.O.O.D in the @DelhiCapitals camp right now?Follow the match https://t.co/Gcv5Cq5nOi#TATAWPL | #MIvDC | @JemiRodrigues pic.twitter.com/AkgCJKAI6Y Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 20, 2023
Finishing the chase off early has propelled Delhi to now be top of the points table and go past Mumbai in terms of Net Run Rate. Marizanne's superb show began in the third over when she got one to slant across Yastika Bhatia and nicked behind to wicketkeeper Taniyaa Bhatia. Harmanpreet averted the Marizanne hat-trick ball with a solid forward defence and opened the bat face late on the very next ball to guide it past the slip cordon for a boundary. But wickets continued to fall for Mumbai from the other end. With this victory, Delhi capitals have reserve their place for the final match of WPL 2023. DC will either face Mumbai Indians or UP Warriorz in the final showdown.
