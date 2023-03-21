Advertisement

WATCH: Jemimah Rodrigues & Her DC Teammates Entertain Fans With 'Gangnam style' Dance Moves During WPL Match

WATCH: Jemimah Rodrigues & Her DC Teammates Entertain Fans With 'Gangnam style' Dance Moves During WPL Match

With this victory, Delhi capitals have reserve their place for the final match of WPL 2023. DC will either face Mumbai Indians or UP Warriorz in the final showdown.

Updated: March 21, 2023 7:42 AM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri
New Delhi: Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 9 wickets on Monday (March 20) to reach the No. 1 position in Women's Premier League points table. The Meg Lanning side chased down the target of 110 runs in just nine overs for the loss of one wicket to dethrone Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. from the numero uno position.

On a slow pitch which had some help for the fast bowlers, Marizanne Kapp, Shikha Pandey and Jess Jonassen picked two wickets each while Jemimah Rodrigues had two outstanding catches to her name in keeping Mumbai to a below-par 109/8.

While DC's batters were dominating MI's bowling unit, Jemimah along with her teammate Radha Yadav can be seen dancing in the dug out. Video of their moves is going viral all over the internet.

Here is the video:

Finishing the chase off early has propelled Delhi to now be top of the points table and go past Mumbai in terms of Net Run Rate. Marizanne's superb show began in the third over when she got one to slant across Yastika Bhatia and nicked behind to wicketkeeper Taniyaa Bhatia.

Harmanpreet averted the Marizanne hat-trick ball with a solid forward defence and opened the bat face late on the very next ball to guide it past the slip cordon for a boundary. But wickets continued to fall for Mumbai from the other end.

With this victory, Delhi capitals have reserve their place for the final match of WPL 2023. DC will either face Mumbai Indians or UP Warriorz in the final showdown.

 

 

Also Read

More News ›
WATCH: Jemimah Rodrigues & Her DC Teammates Entertain Fans With 'Gangnam style' Dance Moves During WPL Match
Major League Cricket 2023: List Of Indian Players Selected In Inaugural Draft
WI All-Rounder Deandra Dottin Makes Shocking Revelations About Her Exclusion From Gujarat Giants Squad
IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Unveil New Jersey Ahead Of Upcoming Season
IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals' Ishant Sharma Picks Aman Khan A Good Future Prospect
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Major League Cricket 2023: List Of Indian Players Selected In Inaugural Draft

Major League Cricket 2023: List Of Indian Players Selected I...

Shikhar Dhawan's 'Singham' Avatar Goes VIRAL | Watch Video

Shikhar Dhawan's 'Singham' Avatar Goes VIRAL | Watch Video...

Live score Bangladesh vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: BAN vs IRE 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Live score Bangladesh vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Upda...

Pocket Hercules: Mushfiqur Rahim Sets Twitter Abalze With Ninth ODI Ton

Pocket Hercules: Mushfiqur Rahim Sets Twitter Abalze With Ni...

ICC Releases Schedule For Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier Playoffs In Namibia

ICC Releases Schedule For Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier ...

Advertisement