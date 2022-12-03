Karachi: Pakistan and England are playing the first march of the three-match series in Rawalpindi. The game has been a nightmare for the bowlers as the batters have made merry on the placid surface. England posted a daunting 657 runs in the first innings, with Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope and Harry Brook scoring centuries. In response, Pakistan are 302-3 at the time of writing. Openers Abdullah Shafique and Imam ul Haq scored centuries for Pakistan.

Meanwhile, England captain Joe Root gave fans something to laugh about on a dull day with an absolutely hilarious act. Root called Jack Leach to bowl in the 73rd over. Pakistan had lost two quick wickets and Babar Azam and Azhar Ali were at the crease. Root left everyone in splits when he shined the ball on Jack Leach’s head.

Notably, ICC have put a permanent ban on using saliva to shine the ball. The video has garnered hilarious reactions as it went viral on social media.

“Absolutely ingenious!” Root finds a unique way of shining the ball with the help of Leach ??#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/mYkmfI0lhK Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 3, 2022

Joe Root shining the ball on Jack Leach’s head #PakvEng pic.twitter.com/hEOO0RLLt2 Vithushan Ehantharajah (@Vitu_E) December 3, 2022

Joe Root shining the ball with the head of Jack Leach ?#PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/N3iYSEBTZG Md Asiqul Islam ?? (@MdAsiqulIslam6) December 3, 2022

Meanwhile, the PCB has been slammed by the fans and experts for preparing a dead wicket. Even PCB chairman Ramiz Raja was not impressed with the surface. “It is embarrassing for us, especially when you have a cricketer as chairman,” Ramiz said as quoted by ESPNCricinfo during the lunch break on the second day of the Test.

“This is not a good advert for cricket. We are a better cricketing nation than this,” he added.