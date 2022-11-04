Adelaide: Ireland’s Joshua Little claimed the second hat-trick of the T20 World Cup 2022. The whole Adelaide Oval stood up as the 23-years old dismissed three Kiwi batters on three consecutive deliveries.

This is the fifth hat-trick in the history of the T20 World Cup. the first one was taken by Australian legend Brett Lee in the inaugural season back in 2007. the other three came last year in the 2021 edition.

Ireland’s Curtis Campher, Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga, and Proteas pacer Kagiso Rabada were the three bowlers to achieve this feat in the year 2021. UAE’s Palaniapan Meiyappan grabbed the first hat-trick of the tournament during the group stage against Sri Lanka.

Palaniapan Meiyappan became the fifth and first UAE bowler to achieve this feat. He first dismissed Bhanuka Rajapaksha, then Charith Asalanka, and finally clean-bowled the skipper for the hat-trick. the crowd, the players, and the bowler himself couldn’t believe it.

Joshua Little became the sixth and second Irish bowler to achieve this feat. Ireland’s Curtis Campher achieved this milestone last year. New Zealand was in a strong position and was targeting 200 plus score but Little’s hat-trick not only dismissed dangerous-looking Kane Williamson but also dismissed Neesham and Santner that could have given a big push to the Kiwi innings.

Little’s heroic helped Ireland in restricting New Zealand to 185 runs at the loss of 6 wickets. There isn’t much left for Ireland in the tournament but it is a moment like these that make the World Cup special. Irish had a great run in the World Cup. They defeated the likes of the West Indies and England.