Advertisement

WATCH: Juhi Chawla Gets Emotional, Wipes Off Her Tears After Rinku Singh Leads KKR To Miraculous Win vs GT

WATCH: Juhi Chawla Gets Emotional, Wipes Off Her Tears After Rinku Singh Leads KKR To Miraculous Win vs GT

With the win against Gujarat Titans, KKR now have four points in the bag in three games and are now in second place on the points table.

Updated: April 10, 2023 9:18 AM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: Kolkata Knight Riders secured an impossible win as Rinku Singh smashed five successive sixes to seal a memorable victory for his team.

Rinku's brilliant blitzkrieg provided the perfect finishing touch to the topsy-turvy encounter in which fortunes flung from one side to the other. After Venkatesh Iyer (83) and Nitish Rana (45) put KKR on course to victory. Rinku, a left-handed batter and right-handed bowler, had other ideas as he smashed a 21-ball unbeaten 48, hitting five sixes in the final five balls of the match to seal a memorable victory for Kolkata Knight Riders.

KKR's owner Juhi Chawla couldn't believe what they just saw and let her emotions passes on. She wiped off her tears from beneath her shades before hugging Mysore and her husband Jay Mehta. A video of her emotional reaction is going viral all over the internet.

With the win against Gujarat Titans, KKR now have four points in the bag in three games and are now in second place on the points table.

Brief scores: Gujarat Titans 204/4 in 20 overs (B Sai Sudharsan 53, Vijay Shankar 63 not out; Sunil Narine 3-33, Suyash Sharma 1-35) lost to Kolkata Knight Riders 207/7 in 20 overs (Venkatesh Iyer 83, Rinku Singh 48 not out; Rashid Khan 3-37, Alzarri Joseph 2-27) by three wickets

Also Read

More News ›
WATCH: Juhi Chawla Gets Emotional, Wipes Off Her Tears After Rinku Singh Leads KKR To Miraculous Win vs GT
GT Vs KKR, IPL 2O23: Shah Rukh Khan Wishes Rinku Singh & Co In 'Pathaan' Style | Check Viral Tweet
GT Vs KKR, IPL 2023: Shreyas Iyer Reacts After Rinku Singh's Five Sixes In Final Over | WATCH VIRAL VIDEO
GT Vs KKR, IPL 2023: Rinku Singh Smashes Five Back To Back Sixes, As KKR Beat GT By 3 Wickets
Rinku Singh To Become Kolkata Knight Riders New Captain? Check Deets
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

WATCH: Juhi Chawla Gets Emotional, Wipes Off Her Tears After Rinku Singh Leads KKR To Miraculous Win vs GT

WATCH: Juhi Chawla Gets Emotional, Wipes Off Her Tears After...

IPL 2023 Points Table: KKR Move To 2nd Position With Sensational Win, Dhawan Takes Orange Cap

IPL 2023 Points Table: KKR Move To 2nd Position With Sensati...

IPL 2023: Rahul Tripathi's Fifty Helps Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat Punjab Kings For First Win Of Season

IPL 2023: Rahul Tripathi's Fifty Helps Sunrisers Hyderabad B...

Live Score-Sunrisers Hyderabad vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and Updates: SRH vs PBKS 14 match Live cricket score at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Live Score-Sunrisers Hyderabad vs PBKS Live Cricket Score an...

SRH Vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Twitter Erupts As Shikhar Dhawan Misses His Century By One Run

SRH Vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Twitter Erupts As Shikhar Dhawan Miss...

Advertisement