WATCH: Juhi Chawla Gets Emotional, Wipes Off Her Tears After Rinku Singh Leads KKR To Miraculous Win vs GT
With the win against Gujarat Titans, KKR now have four points in the bag in three games and are now in second place on the points table.
New Delhi: Kolkata Knight Riders secured an impossible win as Rinku Singh smashed five successive sixes to seal a memorable victory for his team.
Rinku's brilliant blitzkrieg provided the perfect finishing touch to the topsy-turvy encounter in which fortunes flung from one side to the other. After Venkatesh Iyer (83) and Nitish Rana (45) put KKR on course to victory. Rinku, a left-handed batter and right-handed bowler, had other ideas as he smashed a 21-ball unbeaten 48, hitting five sixes in the final five balls of the match to seal a memorable victory for Kolkata Knight Riders.
KKR's owner Juhi Chawla couldn't believe what they just saw and let her emotions passes on. She wiped off her tears from beneath her shades before hugging Mysore and her husband Jay Mehta. A video of her emotional reaction is going viral all over the internet.
VENKY & RINKU WERE PHENOMENAL!!! we (@juhisquad & myself) were just as shocked as you @iam_juhi ?? we screamed out loud!!! #KKRvsGT ? pic.twitter.com/OKqRRpgmpX
juhiloops (@juhiloops) April 9, 2023
"Because he's the Knight #KKR deserves and the one they need right now" - Rinku Singh ?#GTvKKR #TATAIPL #IPLonJioCinema | @KKRiders pic.twitter.com/b1QrN3fLjX
JioCinema (@JioCinema) April 9, 2023
THAT WAS AN UNBELIEVABLE WIN! #KKRvsGT ?
MR AND MRS MEHTA ACTUALLY BEING THE LUCKY CHARMS
[#JayMehta #JuhiChawlaMehta #JuhiChawla @KKRiders] pic.twitter.com/c4um0cwMys
jcm. ? (@juhisquad) April 9, 2023
This is everyone just now ??? shocked and it's crazyyyyyyyy!!! Unbelievable match for todayyy!!!
@KKRiders @iam_juhi #JuhiChawla #RinkuSingh #IPL2023 #GTvKKR #KKR #AmiKKR pic.twitter.com/cZEkRlMywk
Best of Juhi Chawla (@bestofJuhi) April 9, 2023
Brief scores: Gujarat Titans 204/4 in 20 overs (B Sai Sudharsan 53, Vijay Shankar 63 not out; Sunil Narine 3-33, Suyash Sharma 1-35) lost to Kolkata Knight Riders 207/7 in 20 overs (Venkatesh Iyer 83, Rinku Singh 48 not out; Rashid Khan 3-37, Alzarri Joseph 2-27) by three wickets
