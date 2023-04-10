WATCH: Juhi Chawla Gets Emotional, Wipes Off Her Tears After Rinku Singh Leads KKR To Miraculous Win vs GT

New Delhi: Kolkata Knight Riders secured an impossible win as Rinku Singh smashed five successive sixes to seal a memorable victory for his team.

Rinku's brilliant blitzkrieg provided the perfect finishing touch to the topsy-turvy encounter in which fortunes flung from one side to the other. After Venkatesh Iyer (83) and Nitish Rana (45) put KKR on course to victory. Rinku, a left-handed batter and right-handed bowler, had other ideas as he smashed a 21-ball unbeaten 48, hitting five sixes in the final five balls of the match to seal a memorable victory for Kolkata Knight Riders.

KKR's owner Juhi Chawla couldn't believe what they just saw and let her emotions passes on. She wiped off her tears from beneath her shades before hugging Mysore and her husband Jay Mehta. A video of her emotional reaction is going viral all over the internet.