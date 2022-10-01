Watch: Jumping Jack Aleem Dar Gets His On Bum During ENG vs PAK 6th T20I

Lahore: Pakistan and England are squaring off in a seven-match T20I series. The series was levelled 3-3 after England defeated Pakistan by eight wickets in the sixth T20I. Put into bat, Pakistan managed to score 169-6 in their 20 overs.

Babar Azam, who scored a century in the second T20I but failed in the remaining games, got his mojo back and played a significant inning of 87 off 59 balls to help Pakistan reach a decent score. Apart from Babar, Iftikhar Ahmed (31) and Haider Ali (18) also made crucial contributions.

Meanwhile, in a hilarious incident, Haider Ali hit Aleem Dar, who was officiating as the square leg umpire, with a fierce pull shot. Richard Gleeson bowled a short ball and Haider Ali hit it towards square leg with brute power. Aleem Dar had little time to react as he was hit on the back side, leaving players and fans in splits.

Meanwhile, 170 looked a decent total to defend but England made mockery of the target as they won the match with eight wickets in 33 balls to spare. Alex Hales and Phil Salt gave England a blistering start as the pair added 55 runs in 3.5 overs before Hales departed for 12 ball 27.

Phil Salt continued the carnage as England reached the 100 run mark in the seventh over. Salt remained unbeaten on 88 off 41 balls and with little support from Dawid Malan (26 off 18) and Ben Duckett (26 off 16) helped England level the series 3-3. The final of the series will be played on Sunday, October 2nd.