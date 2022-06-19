Watch: Matteo Berrettini Receives A Marriage Proposal, Gives Hilarious Reply

London: Italy’s star tennis player Matteo Berrettini has been in fine form this season. He recently reached the final of Queens Club after defeating the Netherlands’ Botic van de Zandschulp 6-4, 6-3 in straight sets. However, something unexpected happened after the match as a girl purposed to the player for marriage while he was giving an interview for the broadcasters.

The video has gone viral on social media with fans comparing it with the Steffi Graff incident when a man from the stands purposed to the German payer for marriage during the match.

Matteo Berrettini was talking about his performance in a must-win which was also interrupted by rain. During the interview, a fan shouted, “Matteo, will you Marry me!” Responding to this comment, Berrettini stated, “Let me think about it.”

Fans found the proposal funny and replied with a video of Graff. A user wrote, ” Same vibes”.

A female fan of Matteo Berrettini on Twitter wrote, “Who wouldn’t want to marry a handsome hunk like Berritini.”

The Italian player also had an injury and is currently on a recovery path. He is also preparing for the upcoming Grand Slam. A fan tweeted, “Matt looking really good and healthy. Thiem needs to borrow his rehab therapist.”

After the win against Zandschulp, Matteo Berrettini has a total of 19 victories in his last 20 grass-court matches. In this run, his only loss was in the Wimbledon final against Novak Djokovic.

“It was a really tough match. We stopped for the rain. I had a lot of chances. It was windy again and really tough to play but I definitely think it was the best match of the week, so I am really happ happy and looking forward to the final,” the player said after the match.

Matteo Berrettini’s opponent in the final Filip Krajinovi also said that he is ready for the match despite not enjoying playing on grass court.