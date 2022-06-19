Watch: Matteo Berrettini Receives A Marriage Proposal, Gives Hilarious Reply

<strong>London:</strong> Italy's star tennis player Matteo Berrettini has been in fine form this season. He recently reached the final of Queens Club after defeating the Netherlands' Botic van de Zandschulp 6-4, 6-3 in straight sets. However, something unexpected happened after the match as a girl purposed to the player for marriage while he was giving an interview for the broadcasters. <p></p> <p></p>The video has gone viral on social media with fans comparing it with the Steffi Graff incident when a man from the stands purposed to the German payer for marriage during the match. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">A post-match marriage proposal for <a href="https://twitter.com/MattBerrettini?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MattBerrettini</a> ? ?<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cinchChampionships?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cinchChampionships</a> <a href="https://t.co/IzQiIG1EYG">pic.twitter.com/IzQiIG1EYG</a></p> <p></p> Tennis TV (@TennisTV) <a href="https://twitter.com/TennisTV/status/1538175516364132355?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 18, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p> <p></p>Matteo Berrettini was talking about his performance in a must-win which was also interrupted by rain. During the interview, a fan shouted, "Matteo, will you Marry me!" Responding to this comment, Berrettini stated, "Let me think about it." <p></p> <p></p>Fans found the proposal funny and replied with a video of Graff. A user wrote, " Same vibes". <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">same vibes? <p></p>@cinchchampionships <a href="https://t.co/8cEpTE94nc">pic.twitter.com/8cEpTE94nc</a></p> <p></p> Sachin Balakrishnan (@sachbcool) <a href="https://twitter.com/sachbcool/status/1538176188992323584?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 18, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p> <p></p>A female fan of Matteo Berrettini on Twitter wrote, "Who wouldn't want to marry a handsome hunk like Berritini." <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Who wouldn't want to marry a handsome hunk like Berritini</p> <p></p> Shalini ?? (@regovilla) <a href="https://twitter.com/regovilla/status/1538219396862197760?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 18, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p> <p></p>The Italian player also had an injury and is currently on a recovery path. He is also preparing for the upcoming Grand Slam. A fan tweeted, "Matt looking really good and healthy. Thiem needs to borrow his rehab therapist." <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Matt looking really good and healthy. <p></p>Thiem needs to borrow his rehab therapist.</p> <p></p> ???. ? (@ICDEB) <a href="https://twitter.com/ICDEB/status/1538280222604279808?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 18, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p> <p></p>After the win against Zandschulp, Matteo Berrettini has a total of 19 victories in his last 20 grass-court matches. In this run, his only loss was in the Wimbledon final against Novak Djokovic. <p></p> <p></p>"It was a really tough match. We stopped for the rain. I had a lot of chances. It was windy again and really tough to play but I definitely think it was the best match of the week, so I am really happ happy and looking forward to the final," the player said after the match. <p></p> <p></p>Matteo Berrettini's opponent in the final Filip Krajinovi also said that he is ready for the match despite not enjoying playing on grass court.