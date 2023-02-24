Watch: Michael Bracewell Plucks One Handed Stunner To Dismiss Ben Duckett In Second NZ vs ENG Test

Watch: Michael Bracewell Plucks One Handed Stunner To Dismiss Ben Duckett In Second NZ vs ENG Test

Harry Brook's scored a century of just 107 balls to put England on top in the second Test against New Zealand.

Updated: February 24, 2023 8:27 AM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin
Wellington: Ruthless England have been on a rampage in Test cricket, winning 10 of the previous 11 games. The Kiwi challenge though was not a cakewalk given New Zealand's stellar record at home. The hosts, however, were blown away by the Bazball storm in the first Test as they succumbed to a defeat by 267 runs.

The second test between the two teams is currently underway and England are cruising along nicely at 224-3, with Harry Brook batting on 125 off just 127 balls and Joe Root anchoring the innings at 70 at the time of writing.

Having put into bat, England lost early wickets as Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope and Ben Duckett departed in quick succession, leaving the visitors reeling at 21-3. However, Root and Brook joined forces to put the visitors back on track.

There have not been many positives for New Zealand in the ongoing series but a stunner by Michael Bracewell to dismiss Ben Duckett gave joy to many Kiwi supporters. Standing at slip, Bracewell leapt to his left and plucked a one-handed screamer off the bowling of Tim Southee to send Duckett back to the pavilion.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee(c), Matt Henry, Neil Wagner

England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson

Also Read

More News ›
Watch: Michael Bracewell Plucks One Handed Stunner To Dismiss Ben Duckett In Second NZ vs ENG Test
A Bit Of A Change: Kyle Jamieson On Comeback From Injury Ahead Of England Series
IND vs NZ, 1st ODI: Nothing-To-Lose Mentality Almost Got Us Over The Line, Says Mitchell Santner on Bracewell's Knock
England vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2022 Highlights : Phillips Fifty In Vain As ENG Beat NZ By 20 Runs
T20 World Cup 2022: Good News For Kiwis, Trent Boult And Jimmy Neesham To Be Part Of New Zealand Squad
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Watch: Michael Bracewell Plucks One Handed Stunner To Dismis...

Live score New Zealand vs England Live Cricket Score and Upd...

IND vs AUS: Nagpur, Delhi Pitches Rated Average By ICC, Esca...

Harmanpreet Kaur Rues Game-Changing Run-Out As India Suffer ...

Australia Survive Harmanpreet Assault As India Lose T20 Worl...

Advertisement