Ruthless England have been on a rampage in Test cricket, winning 10 of the previous 11 games. The Kiwi challenge though was not a cakewalk given New Zealand's stellar record at home. The hosts, however, were blown away by the Bazball storm in the first Test as they succumbed to a defeat by 267 runs.

The second test between the two teams is currently underway and England are cruising along nicely at 224-3, with Harry Brook batting on 125 off just 127 balls and Joe Root anchoring the innings at 70 at the time of writing.

Having put into bat, England lost early wickets as Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope and Ben Duckett departed in quick succession, leaving the visitors reeling at 21-3. However, Root and Brook joined forces to put the visitors back on track.

There have not been many positives for New Zealand in the ongoing series but a stunner by Michael Bracewell to dismiss Ben Duckett gave joy to many Kiwi supporters. Standing at slip, Bracewell leapt to his left and plucked a one-handed screamer off the bowling of Tim Southee to send Duckett back to the pavilion.

FUCKING HELL MICHAEL BRACEWELL THAT IS INSANE pic.twitter.com/kqiLK6qEkh michael bracewell's fairy godmother ? (@cricketpun_duh) February 23, 2023

Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee(c), Matt Henry, Neil Wagner

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson