Watch: Moeen Ali's Bizarre Attempt At One-Handed Reverse Sweep Against South Africa | VIDEO

New Delhi: All-rounder Moeen Ali's unconventional but cheeky attempt at a shot has gone viral on social media, and the netizens are loving it. Moeen attempted to play a one-handed reverse sweep (that is the closest it can be to any shot in the coaching manual) against South African spinner Tabrez Shamsi during the recently-concluded ODI series that the Proteas won 2-1.

In the last ODI, England had put up a huge total of 346 runs, and the Proteas fell 59 runs short of the target. Moeen made a quick-fire 41 off 23 balls, in which he smashed two fours and four sixes.

Josh Buttler was the star of the show as he made 131 runs off 127 balls. David Malan (118) also played an excellent knock that helped England post a mammoth total. South Africa won the first two ODIs of the series on the back of some brilliant batting performances as England failed to come up with the goods.

"Very happy, we came in with a lot of pressure. The series win as well, England is a top side. There is a lot of learnings and confidence to take from this series. Guys going out and expressing themselves, guys going out and challenging themselves in different situations, almost the way England go about it. There are a lot of positives to take and a lot of boxes were ticked," South Africa Temba Bavuma said after the series win.

"Nice to finish with a win today, we've played some brilliant cricket apart from the last 10-15 overs of the chase in the first game. Both teams wanted to bowl first, they struck early, then to build a partnership, go on to make 346 after being 20 for 3 was fantastic. We thought we'll look to build a partnership, things will get easier at some point, the boundaries weren't big and we knew with the depth we had, the power-hitters, we could make it up later," said England captain Jos Buttler after winning the third and final ODI.