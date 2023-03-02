Watch: Mohammad Amir's Sensational Double Wicket Over Against Peshawar Zalmi

Amir ended the match with figures of 4-26, including wickets of Mohammad Haris, Babar Azam, Sam Ayub and Rovman Powell

Karachi: Vintage Mohammad Amir was on display on Wednesday when Karachi Kings took on Peshawar Zalmi in an important clash of the Pakistan Super League. Having retired from international cricket, Amir continues to play and impress in the franchise leagues.

The left-arm fast bowler started his spell by pinning Mohammad Haris LBW on the first ball of the match. Sam Ayub took a single on the next ball and Zalmi skipper Babar Azam blocked the following two balls. On the fifth ball, Amir got the better of Babar with an inswinging jaffa, turning back the clock.

In his next over, Amir removed Sam Ayub caught at the deep backward square before removing dangerous Rovman Powell in the 19th over. Amir ended the match with figures of 4-26. Despite a sensational start, Karachi couldn't stop Zalmi to a low score as half-centuries by Tom Kohler-Cadmore (56), Rovman Powell (64) and Haseebullah Khan (50) helped the team post a competitive 197-5.

Chasing a daunting target, Matthew Wade and Imad Wasim scored 50s but they were not enough to take Karachi over the line as they succumbed to a defeat by 24 runs, having made 173-8.