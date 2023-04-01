Advertisement

WATCH: MS Dhoni In Pain After Getting Injured During Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 Match Against Gujarat Titans

Titans' bowlers put a leash on CSK's run rate with just 19 runs coming off the next three overs.

Updated: April 1, 2023 10:10 AM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: Indian legend MS Dhoni has returned to Chennai Super Kings after one year. The 41-year old announced his retirement in 2020. Thala was once again seen in yellowe jersey during the opening match of IPL 2023 against the defending champion Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

He smashed 14 runs from 7 balls, but he was still unable to help his side win the clash as Gujarat Titans won the match by five wickets. The Gujarat Titans chased down the target of 179 runs in 19.2 overs for the loss of five wickets to get off to a winning start.

Dhoni was doubtful for the opening match of IPL 2023 due to a knee injury, but he played in the game. Unfortunately, during the match, Dhoni got hurt after landing awkwardly on his injured left knee. Right after that, Dhoni was seen in pain as he held his leg. The incident happened during the second ball of the second last over, when penultimate was bowling and Rahul Tewatia was on strike. Chahar bowled down the leg to Tewatia, and the ball hit his pads before racing to the boundary rope. Dhoni went for a full-stretched dive to save the ball but failed in his attempt.

Dhoni awkwardly landed and injured his knee. The replays clearly showed that Dhoni was in pain, and the play got halted for some minutes while the physio attended to him.

Titans too good for Super Kings

Batting first, Chennai made a cautious start with just two runs coming off the first over. Then, Ruturaj Gaikwad hit Titans' skipper Hardik Pandya for two boundaries through midwicket to pace up the innings.

That's where CSK lost momentum.

Brief scores:

Chennai Super Kings 178/7 in 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 92, Moeen Ali 23; Rashid Khan 2-26 Alzarri Joseph 2-33) lost to Gujarat Titans 182/5 in 19.2 overs (Shubman Gill 63, Vijay Shankar 27; Rajvardhan Hangargekar 3-36) by 5 wickets.

 

 

 

 

