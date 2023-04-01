WATCH: MS Dhoni In Pain After Getting Injured During Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 Match Against Gujarat Titans

New Delhi: Indian legend MS Dhoni has returned to Chennai Super Kings after one year. The 41-year old announced his retirement in 2020. Thala was once again seen in yellowe jersey during the opening match of IPL 2023 against the defending champion Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

He smashed 14 runs from 7 balls, but he was still unable to help his side win the clash as Gujarat Titans won the match by five wickets. The Gujarat Titans chased down the target of 179 runs in 19.2 overs for the loss of five wickets to get off to a winning start.

Dhoni was doubtful for the opening match of IPL 2023 due to a knee injury, but he played in the game. Unfortunately, during the match, Dhoni got hurt after landing awkwardly on his injured left knee. Right after that, Dhoni was seen in pain as he held his leg. The incident happened during the second ball of the second last over, when penultimate was bowling and Rahul Tewatia was on strike. Chahar bowled down the leg to Tewatia, and the ball hit his pads before racing to the boundary rope. Dhoni went for a full-stretched dive to save the ball but failed in his attempt.

Dhoni awkwardly landed and injured his knee. The replays clearly showed that Dhoni was in pain, and the play got halted for some minutes while the physio attended to him.