Watch: Naseem Shah To Auction His Bat To Help Flood Affected Victims Of Pakistan

Islamabad: Pakistan bowler Naseem Shah is doing an auction for the bat from which he hit two sixes to win Pakistan the game against Afghanistan. The auction is been done to support the Flood Relief Campaign by SA Foundation, a non-governmental organization founded by former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi.

The youngster, who made his debut in the tournament, led his team to the win against Afghanistan while chasing down the target of 129 runs. With nine wickets down and 11 needed off the final over, Afghanistan were the favourites. However, Shah smashed two sixes on the first two deliveries of Fazalhaq Farooqi and clinched the match for his team.

Humbled to auction off my sixer bat from the Pak Vs. Afghan Asia Cup match for @SAFoundationN Flood Relief Campaign across Pakistan. Grateful to @SAfridiOfficial for taking such a noble initiative! Support them in ensuring #HopeNotOut.https://t.co/zsMHUIrkof pic.twitter.com/VLoBC5nl8k Naseem Shah (@iNaseemShah) September 15, 2022

The 19-year-old drew a lot of limelight after sensational spells in the Asia Cup. He was one of the star performers for the Pakistan team, who looked set to win the Asia Cup but their juggernaut was halted by Sri Lanka in the final.

Now Pakistan is all set to host England at their home for seven T20Is and 3 Tests. The Pakistan squad is yet to be announced while the England squad is given below.

England: Jos Buttler (C), Moeen Ali (VC), Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tom Helm, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Luke Wood, Mark Wood.