Watch: Pakistani Anchor Zainab Abbas Falls After Crashing With Fielder While Saving A Boundary
Jasen is specifically known for his bowling but he showcased some excellent batting still as well. He hit 7 sixes and 3 boundaries in his knock with a strike rate of 244.44.
New Delhi: The Sunrisers Eastern Cape won against a star-studded MI Cape Town. It is one of the most iconic win in the history of SA20s. The Eastern Cape chase down a target of 172 runs. Marco Jansen's excellent performance, 66 off just 27 deliveries was a major contribution to the team's victory. Jasen is specifically known for his bowling but he showcased some excellent batting still as well. He hit 7 sixes and 3 boundaries in his knock with a strike rate of 244.44. He smashed 28 runs in an over bowled by Rashid Khan who is one of the best bowler of T20 format was dominated by Jansen. During one of Janen's boundaries off Sam Curran went straight to the deep mid-wicket corner, two fielder were trying to save the shot to hit the boundary. One of the fielders crashed with journalist Zainab Abbas while she was interviewing a member of the coaching staff. In this Chaos Zainab fell on the ground but quickly got up and confirmed that she is fine. Video of this incident is going viral all over the internet.
"This is coming straight for us.." ?@ZAbbasOfficial, you good? ?@CapeTownCityFC your manager somehow avoided the contact! pic.twitter.com/32YPcfLCMfSuperSport ? (@SuperSportTV) January 18, 2023
She reposted the video on Twitter and confirmed that she survived but now she knows how it feels to fall during a match.
I've survived, but now I know how it feels! ? get that ice pack out .. https://t.co/k5ULfsOPddzainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) January 18, 2023
