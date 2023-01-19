Breaking News

    Watch: Pakistani Anchor Zainab Abbas Falls After Crashing With Fielder While Saving A Boundary

    Watch: Pakistani Anchor Zainab Abbas Falls After Crashing With Fielder While Saving A Boundary

    Jasen is specifically known for his bowling but he showcased some excellent batting still as well. He hit 7 sixes and 3 boundaries in his knock with a strike rate of 244.44.

    Updated: January 19, 2023 2:39 PM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri
    New Delhi: The Sunrisers Eastern Cape won against a star-studded MI Cape Town. It is one of the most iconic win in the history of SA20s. The Eastern Cape chase down a target of 172 runs. Marco Jansen's excellent performance, 66 off just 27 deliveries was a major contribution to the team's victory. Jasen is specifically known for his bowling but he showcased some excellent batting still as well. He hit 7 sixes and 3 boundaries in his knock with a strike rate of 244.44. He smashed 28 runs in an over bowled by Rashid Khan who is one of the best bowler of T20 format was dominated by Jansen. During one of Janen's boundaries off Sam Curran went straight to the deep mid-wicket corner, two fielder were trying to save the shot to hit the boundary. One of the fielders crashed with journalist Zainab Abbas while she was interviewing a member of the coaching staff. In this Chaos Zainab fell on the ground but quickly got up and confirmed that she is fine. Video of this incident is going viral all over the internet. She reposted the video on Twitter and confirmed that she survived but now she knows how it feels to fall during a match.  

    Also Read

    More News ›

    Also Read More News ›

    TOPICS

    COMMENTS

    LIVE SCOREBOARD

    No live matches

    LATEST NEWS

    Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, and Protesting W...

    Grow Up Yar: Pakistani Batter Slams Journalist After He Trie...

    IND Vs NZ ODI: Hardik Pandya's Wife Natasa Stankovic Reacts ...

    KFC T20 Big Bash 2022: THU vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction, S...

    How Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli Teamed Up To Inspire Shubm...

    Advertisement