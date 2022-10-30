Watch: Pommy Mbangwa Goes Crazy After Massive No-Ball Controversy

Brisbane: Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe in a thriller by 3 runs to keep their semi-final hopes alive. It was a game that saw the pendulum swung to and fro before Bangladesh claimed a nervy win. Zimbabwe bowled brilliantly and restricted Bangladesh to 150-7. It was only because of the efforts of Nazmul Hossain Shanto, who made 71, that Bangladesh was able to reach a decent score.

Chasing a tricky total, Zimbabwe was rattled by Taskin Ahmed and were reduced to 69-5, including the massive wicket of Sikandar Raza. However, Sean Williams (64) and Ryan Burl took Zimbabwe close. After intense drama, the equation came down to five off one ball with Blessing Muzarabani on strike. Muzarabani was out stumped on the last ball as Bangladesh players went on a juggernaut. However, the match was far from over as the umpire called it a no ball because the keeper had collected it ahead of the stumps.

The situation at the ground was chaotic, the fans were chewing their nails and commentary box was also stunned. Pommy Mbangwa, who was commentating during the over, was elated after the ball was declared a no ball and his delightful reaction has now gone viral on social media.

What an incredible commentator is Pommie Mbangwa.pic.twitter.com/gku5in0yo3 Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 30, 2022

Meanwhile, Bangladesh have moved to second on the points table with two wins in three matches.