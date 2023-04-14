WATCH: Preity Zinta's Reaction After Shubman Gill's Wicket Goes Viral
The defending champions took down Punjab Kings by 6 wickets.
New Delhi: During match number 18 of the ongoing season of Indian Premier League between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings, fans witnessed an extraordinary clash between the two on Thursday (April 13).
Opener Shubman Gill notched up his second half-century of IPL 2023 while fast bowler Mohit Sharma marked his comeback in the tournament with a stellar spell to lead the way for Gujarat Titans to beat Punjab Kings by six wickets at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium.
Despite Punjab's best efforts, they failed to clinch the win. Meanwhile, their owner, Bollywood actress Preity Zinta, has gone viral for her reaction to Shubman Gill's wicket on social media.
As soon as Sam Curran bowled out Shubman Gill, Preity was seen celebrating in the stands along with Bollywood actor Sonu Sood.
Here is the video of her celebration:
Preity Zinta's epic reaction to Shubman Gill's wicket ? pic.twitter.com/KDmKybIFAW
Rohan Gulaty (@rohan_gulaty) April 14, 2023
The defending champions were on course for a comfortable win, thanks to Shubman Gill's 49-balls 67. Punjab needed seven runs in the final over to win the game. For the hosts, Sam Curran took the responsibility to bowl the final over and after conceding a single on the first ball, he shattered Gill's wicket on the second to put Punjab on front.
After Curran nailed two back-to-back yorkers, David Miller completed the second run with a desperate dive. With four runs needed off the last two balls, Rahul Tewatia calmly finished off the chase by moving across and scooping a full ball from Curran over short fine leg for four to seal the deal for Gujarat with a ball to spare.
