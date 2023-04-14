WATCH: Preity Zinta's Reaction After Shubman Gill's Wicket Goes Viral

New Delhi: During match number 18 of the ongoing season of Indian Premier League between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings, fans witnessed an extraordinary clash between the two on Thursday (April 13).

Opener Shubman Gill notched up his second half-century of IPL 2023 while fast bowler Mohit Sharma marked his comeback in the tournament with a stellar spell to lead the way for Gujarat Titans to beat Punjab Kings by six wickets at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium.

Despite Punjab's best efforts, they failed to clinch the win. Meanwhile, their owner, Bollywood actress Preity Zinta, has gone viral for her reaction to Shubman Gill's wicket on social media.

As soon as Sam Curran bowled out Shubman Gill, Preity was seen celebrating in the stands along with Bollywood actor Sonu Sood.

Here is the video of her celebration: