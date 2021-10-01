<strong>Gold Coast, Australia: </strong>Smriti Mandhana grabbed headlines by slamming her maiden hundred and also becoming the first Indian woman to hit a ton in Pink-Ball Test on Day 2 of the ongoing Test match against Australia on Friday. But it was not only Mandhana who won everyone's heart but Punam Raut has her equal share as well. <p></p> <p></p>Punam while trying to defend initially was beaten by the spin off Sophie Molinuex's delivery and edged it to the keeper. The appeal from the Australians was turned down by the umpire and then the unthinkable happened. Raut realising the edge, started walking away leaving the umpire a bit surprised. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Unbelievable scenes &#x1f628;</p> <p></p>Punam Raut is given not out, but the Indian No.3 walks! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AUSvIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AUSvIND</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/CommBank?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CommBank</a> <a href="https://t.co/xfAMsfC9s1">pic.twitter.com/xfAMsfC9s1</a> <p></p> <p></p> cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) <a href="https://twitter.com/cricketcomau/status/1443824171117539328?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 1, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><div class="sp_txt"> <p></p><div class="story__content" data-maxheight="190"> <p></p> <p></p>Punam's gesture won hearts as she went onto score 36 runs for the team and did her part of blocking everything that came her way, while Mandhana steered the innings. Smriti was finally dismissed after a brilliant 127 which featured as many as 20 boundaries and a six. Mandhana peppered the off-side as only she can. The premier Australian bowlers found it difficult to bowl to the Indian opener who did not allow them to settle into a good line and length. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Wow! Fair play to Punam Raut. This was her only opportunity on the tour and she walks. Not sure how many other players would have made that decision with their place hanging in the balance... <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AUSvIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AUSvIND</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Respect?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Respect</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PinkBallTest?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PinkBallTest</a> <a href="https://t.co/wQxsXtakYB">pic.twitter.com/wQxsXtakYB</a></p> <p></p> Ananya Upendran (@a_upendran11) <a href="https://twitter.com/a_upendran11/status/1443821970735333378?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 1, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Kudos to Punam Raut. Will be divisive no doubt. But if you are a walker, you walk all the time. Not just when it's easy or when you think there's no chance you can get away with it. Won't make everyone happy but Raut should sleep easy after sticking to what she values. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AUSvIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AUSvIND</a> <a href="https://t.co/jxGgkwdV07">https://t.co/jxGgkwdV07</a></p> <p></p> Frances Mackay (@FrankieMac71) <a href="https://twitter.com/FrankieMac71/status/1443824275094335490?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 1, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><div id="jiosaavn-widget"> <p></p><div> <p></p><div class="sp_txt"> <p></p><div class="story__content" data-maxheight="190"> <p></p> <p></p>India were 276 for five when the match was delayed due to rain before persistent rain force early stumps. <p></p> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div id="jsw" class="ads inline queue expand complete"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div>