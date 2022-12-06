Doha: Brazil forward Richarlison put in words of consolation to his Tottenham Hotspur teammate Son Heung-min after the five-time champions beat South Korea 4-1 to seal their quarterfinal spot in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 on Monday.

Following the victory, Richarlison exchanged kind words to his Spurs teammate and placed his hand on the head of the Asian star consoling him at the conclusion of his World Cup journey.

I know how hard you fought to be here and that’s why you’re a hero to your people @Sonny7! ????? pic.twitter.com/tqBA8D6FZC Richarlison Andrade (@richarlison97) December 6, 2022

“I know how hard you fought to be here and that’s why you’re a hero to your people @Sonny7,” tweeeted the 25-year-old later on. Not only Richarlison, but Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker too was seen consoling Son.

parab ns Richarlison e Son pela amizade mais linda dessa copa pic.twitter.com/qNVKBV4Qz6 ju O POMBO ?? (@wiintrber) December 5, 2022

The Koreans were completely outplayed by the Brazilian side in the first half as the South Americans scored four goals in a span of 29 minutes. The Asian side could salvage its reputation in the second half, but just, with the help of a 76th minute goal.

The men in yellow began the assault on their Asian rivals when Vinicius Junior, assisted by Neymar Jr netted home in the seventh minute by a right foot shot. Brazil scored the second goal with the help of a penalty taken by Neymar Jr in the 13th minute.

Brazil’s third goal came in the 29th minute when Richarlison shot from the centre of the box to make it 3-0. He was assisted by Thiago Silva. Lucas Paqueta, assisted by Vinicius Junior, made no mistake in the 36th minute to make it 4-0 for the South American side. Brazil face Croatia in the quarterfinals.