WATCH: Rohit Sharma Loses His Cool After Controversial Dismissal Of Yashasvi Jaiswal During MI-RR IPL 2023 match

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians defeated Rajasthan Royals in the 1000th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) in a run-fest at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 30.

During the match MI captain Rohit Sharma lost his cool at the umpire. In the 20th over of the Rajasthan Royals' innings, Arshad Khan, who was included in MI's playing XI in place of Arjun Tendulkar, bowled a full-toss and Yashasvi in an attempted to play a big shot tried to hit it up. But the ball didn't travelled the distance and just went up and Arshad completed a simple catch. However, the on-field umpires were not sure of the dismissal and they decided to check it with the third umpire if the ball was legitimate or not.

This incident annoyed Rohit as he lost his cool at the umpire. He was seen giving him an earful for his decision. Even though players are allowed to review wide and no-ball decisions but it was the umpire who demanded a third-umpire's check.