Adelaide: India’s humiliating exit from T20 World Cup 2022 has left millions of fans furious and heartbroken. England defeated Team India by 10 wickets in the second semi-final. Jos Buttler played an unbeaten knock of 80 runs and Alex Hales smashed a blazing 86 not out to hammer Indian bowling line-up in the knockout game.

The impact of the big was loss was easily visible in Rohit Sharma as he couldn’t hold himself back and cried while sitting beside the Indian head coach Rahul Dravid. Team India was expected to be one of the favorites to win this T20 World Cup but a loss this big has shattered countless hearts of cricket players and fans.